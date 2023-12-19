Netflix Developing Two Spinoffs of Peaky Blinders

Netflix is set to expand the universe of the hit series Peaky Blinders with not one but two spinoffs, as reported Bloomberg. The series, which gained critical acclaim during its six-season run, wrapped up last year. Now, Netflix hopes to captivate viewers once again taking them deeper into the world of the 20th-century English gangsters.

One of the spinoff series will be set in Boston, a few decades after the original Peaky Blinders, giving viewers a glimpse into the criminal underworld during the middle of the 20th century. The other spinoff will serve as a prequel and will center around Polly, the matriarch of the Shelby family, portrayed Helen McCrory in the flagship series.

Cillian Murphy, who portrayed the enigmatic Tommy Shelby, has expressed his interest in returning to the Peaky Blinders universe if there is more story to tell. Netflix took this as a green light to move forward with the new content, eager to build upon the success of the original series.

While Netflix has not officially confirmed these spinoffs, their track record suggests that they are not holding back on expanding beloved franchises. In addition to the Peaky Blinders spinoffs, the streaming giant is reportedly working on a show set in the world of the action franchise Extraction, as well as a spinoff centered around the character Wednesday.

As Netflix continues to suffocate viewers with an overwhelming amount of content, it remains to be seen how audiences will respond to these new spinoffs. Nevertheless, fans of Peaky Blinders can look forward to diving deeper into the intricate world of crime and family loyalty that has captivated audiences worldwide.