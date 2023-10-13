Rohit Sharma Reveals He Has Been Off Social Media for Nine Months

Indian cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma, has disclosed that he has been absent from social media for the past nine months. This revelation came as a response to a question about how he manages to block out external distractions and stay focused ahead of the highly-anticipated 2023 World Cup match against Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma clarified that while he has chosen to disconnect from social media, he does not impose this decision on his teammates. He believes that each individual has their own way of handling such situations and should find methods that work best for them.

Sharma stated, “I am not on social media for the past nine months now. Everyone has their own way of dealing with it. Some people like it, some don’t. That’s not my place to tell anyone how to do it. They have to work out their own way of dealing with these things.”

By refraining from using social media, Rohit Sharma has been able to create a bubble of concentration and focus on his game. The absence of distractions allows him to concentrate fully on his cricketing responsibilities and he believes it has positively impacted his performance.

It is important to note that each person has their own coping mechanisms, and what works for one may not necessarily work for another. Social media has become an integral part of most people’s lives, but the decision to disconnect can be a personal one, chosen for the betterment of an individual’s mental well-being and focus.

Sources: None