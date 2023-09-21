Shah Rukh Khan’s Upcoming Film ‘Dunki’ Generates Excitement Among Fans

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been making waves following the success of his latest blockbuster film, ‘Jawan’. Now, all eyes are on his next venture, ‘Dunki’, directed the renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. The film is scheduled to hit the screens during the festive season of Christmas in December this year, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

One of the reasons for the surge in anticipation for ‘Dunki’ is the electrifying chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, displayed in their previous film ‘Jawan’. However, this time, fans will get to witness a new on-screen pairing with Taapsee Pannu. The fresh pairing of SRK and Taapsee Pannu has stirred excitement among SRK enthusiasts, leaving them eager for more updates on the upcoming movie.

Exciting news has emerged recently regarding the OTT (Over-The-Top) rights of ‘Dunki’. It has been reported that Jio Cinema has acquired the digital rights of the film for a staggering amount of Rs 155 crore, surpassing other popular platforms like Netflix. This acquisition Jio Cinema has further fueled the excitement surrounding the film.

In addition to the OTT rights, reports suggest that the satellite rights for ‘Dunki’ have also been sold for a whopping amount of Rs 230 crores, making it one of the most expensive films in terms of the distribution rights. Although more details about the satellite rights are yet to be disclosed, these numbers indicate the high expectations and demand for the film.

‘Dunki’ is being produced Rajkumar Hirani, Gauri Khan, and Jyoti Deshpande. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal in an important role. As the release date approaches and more details emerge about the film, SRK fans, known as SRKians, are eagerly waiting for a glimpse into what ‘Dunki’ has in store. It is expected to be one of the highly anticipated movies of the year, promising entertainment and excitement for audiences.

Sources:

– Indian Express