TikTok Shop Sees Moderate Sales Increase in the U.S.

According to some brands that have recently started selling on TikTok Shop in the U.S., the increase in sales has been moderate so far. BK Beauty, for example, has seen net new sales of about 10% to 20% from transactions on TikTok Shop since they first started selling contour brushes on the platform seven weeks ago. Digishopgirl Media has also reported an incremental rise in sales of up to 15% for one of their New York-based food clients that has been testing TikTok Shop for over six months.

Although the impact has not been mind-blowing, brands remain excited about using TikTok for shopping. TikTok officially launched its Shop feature in the U.S. on September 12. This new marketplace allows users to buy products directly within the app. Brands can sign up to be a part of TikTok Shop and gain access to the platform’s in-app checkout. Creators can also sign up for TikTok Shop’s affiliate program and recommend products from participating brands to their followers in exchange for a commission on sales.

Currently, shoppers in the U.S. spend close to $4 million a day on TikTok Shops. However, TikTok is hoping that sales through TikTok Shop will exceed $10 million per day in the U.S. the end of the year. Brands like BK Beauty have found more success using TikTok’s affiliate program, where they can collaborate with TikTok creators to promote their products through short videos and livestreams. BK Beauty offers 15% commission for these sales and has seen a jump of 30% in sales from TikTok Shop due to one particular creator video.

Despite some initial challenges in setting up their TikTok storefront, brands have been drawn to TikTok Shop because of its engaging and dynamic medium. TikTok has also focused on integrating its shopping experience with various e-commerce vendors, such as Shopify, and has added fulfillment partners like Flowspace and Shipbob. However, there are still some issues to address, such as orders not syncing correctly with the brand’s own storefront.

Overall, brands see potential in TikTok Shops and appreciate the granular controls and data provided through the affiliate program. TikTok is not just aiming to be an efficient ad platform but also seeks to create a comprehensive ecosystem that benefits both brands and content creators.

Sources:

– The Information