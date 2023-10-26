New Study Reveals the Impact of Social Media on Youth Mental Health

Several state attorneys general have taken legal action against internet giant Meta, accusing the company of intentionally targeting and misleading young users on its social media platforms, Instagram and Facebook. While the debate about the negative effects of social media on teenagers has long been ongoing, there is mounting evidence suggesting a connection between excessive social media use and negative mental health outcomes for young people.

According to a study conducted the Centers for Disease Control, rates of persistent sadness, hopelessness, and suicidal thoughts among young individuals have seen a significant increase, even before the disruptive effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Researchers are increasingly recognizing the potentially detrimental psychological impact of being constantly exposed to harmful content and engaging in unhealthy comparisons on social media platforms.

In a May 2023 advisory, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy highlighted the pervasive use of social media among young individuals, with as many as 95% of teenagers aged 13-17 reporting regular use of these platforms. Shockingly, even children as young as 8 years old, who are below the minimum legal age for social media use, represent nearly 40% of social media users. While acknowledging that further research is needed, Murthy emphasized the significant risks posed to the mental health and well-being of children and adolescents social media, including exposure to distressing content and the negative impacts on self-esteem.

The lawsuit against Meta, building upon the findings of the Wall Street Journal’s Facebook Files investigation, accuses the company of intentionally designing features to encourage compulsive and prolonged use among young users. These design decisions, such as “infinite scroll” and persistent alerts, are alleged to violate federal statutes that prohibit deceptive practices and the collection of personal data from minors without parental consent.

As scrutiny on social media companies continues to grow, Meta and its competitors have started implementing safety features. However, the critical question for the courts is whether additional measures, such as mandating the disabling of default alerts and improving data collection practices, will effectively protect young users and ensure compliance with existing laws.

FAQs

What impact does social media have on youth mental health?

Studies have shown an association between excessive social media use and negative mental health outcomes among young people. These include persistent sadness, hopelessness, and even suicidal thoughts. Exposure to distressing content, unhealthy comparisons, and the constant scrutiny of body image contribute to these detrimental effects.

What did the U.S. Surgeon General advise about social media use among young individuals?

The U.S. Surgeon General’s advisory highlighted that social media can have significant risks to the mental health and well-being of children and adolescents. While there may be some benefits, such as facilitating social connections, the advisory emphasized the need for caution due to the potential harm associated with excessive social media use.

What allegations have been made against Meta in the lawsuits?

The lawsuits filed against Meta accuse the company of deliberately designing features on Instagram and Facebook to induce compulsive and prolonged use among young users. The company is also accused of deceptive practices and the unauthorized collection of personal data from minors.

How are social media companies responding to the scrutiny?

In response to increasing scrutiny, social media companies have started implementing safety features to protect users, especially young individuals. However, there are ongoing debates about the adequacy of these measures and whether additional safeguards should be established to prioritize the well-being of young users.