Parma Senior High School Demolition Inspires Fundraiser for School District Museum

In a unique fundraising effort, the Parma City School District Museum is offering bricks from the recently demolished Parma Senior High School. The bricks, priced at $20 each, come with a commemorative note stating that they are official Parma Senior High bricks.

While some individuals are purchasing the bricks as Christmas gifts or memorabilia, others are buying them to honor someone or as a way to preserve the legacy of the beloved school. The idea for the fundraiser was initiated late former Board of Education member Jack Krise. According to Nancy Fedak, a trustee of the museum and a Parma Senior High School graduate, they have already received numerous orders for bricks.

Although the Parma City School District Museum has never sold bricks before, the response from the community has been overwhelming. The museum has been promised a minimum of 500 bricks and plans to start fulfilling orders as soon as possible. Interested individuals can purchase the bricks online or through email. However, the location for brick disbursement will be determined at a later date.

Parma City Schools Superintendent Charles Smialek expressed his gratitude for the initiative, stating that the school holds a special place in the hearts of many community members. The museum’s efforts provide an opportunity for individuals to secure a keepsake that represents the pride and legacy of Parma Senior High School.

While the fundraising venture is focused on Parma Senior High, no decision has been made yet regarding Renwood Elementary School, which is also scheduled for demolition. The museum is considering extending the brick fundraiser to Renwood, but this is still under discussion.

The Parma City School District Museum’s initiative not only allows individuals to hold onto a piece of their alma mater but also contributes to the preservation of the school’s history and the memories associated with it.