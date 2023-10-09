How to Adjust to AI in the Workplace: Tips from LinkedIn Advisor

Recent data from LinkedIn revealed that a significant number of workers are overwhelmed the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in their workplaces. According to the survey, 39% of workers expressed feelings of being overwhelmed AI. This highlights the importance of listening to and addressing the concerns of employees when implementing AI technologies.

While AI adoption can bring numerous benefits to IT workers, such as avoiding overwork, stress, and burnout, it is crucial to ensure a smooth transition addressing the misgivings of employees. The survey also found that 36% of respondents worry about keeping up with AI developments in their workplace, and 46% have not received formal training in AI from their employers. Additionally, 57% expressed interest in learning more about AI but are unsure of where to start. Some even admitted to faking their knowledge of AI to appear more competent in front of colleagues.

Charlotte Davies, a careers advisor with LinkedIn, acknowledges the overwhelming nature of getting up to speed with AI but emphasizes the importance of embracing this technological shift. She highlights the positive aspects of AI, such as providing more time to focus on meaningful work and facilitating career progression.

Davies provides several tips for employees to navigate AI technologies in the workplace. Firstly, she recommends learning the lingo associated with AI, suggesting resources like LinkedIn Learning to acquire essential AI knowledge. She suggests starting with popular AI courses, such as “How to Research and Write using generative AI” and “What is Generative AI.”

Secondly, Davies advises employees to tap into their professional network for support and guidance. This includes following thought leaders in AI on platforms like LinkedIn and seeking advice from experienced colleagues. Various resources are available online, such as a comprehensive guide on leveraging generative AI for productivity.

Moreover, Davies stresses the significance of showcasing soft skills in the era of AI. While AI may reshape the way we work, communication and leadership skills remain crucial. Employers should emphasize that technologies like AI are only as effective as the people using them.

Lastly, Davies acknowledges that it is normal to feel nervous or overwhelmed new technology. She reassures employees that these changes do not happen overnight and encourages them to embrace the opportunity to be part of the change, rather than merely being impacted it.

In conclusion, while AI adoption can bring significant benefits, it is essential to address the concerns of employees to ensure a smooth transition. By learning the language of AI, seeking support from experts and colleagues, sharpening soft skills, and acknowledging AI worries, employees can successfully adapt to the changing landscape of the workplace.

