Rumors Fly as Cody Bellinger’s Fiancée Visits Toronto

Fans of the Toronto Blue Jays were abuzz with excitement after Cody Bellinger’s fiancée, Chase Carter, posted on Instagram from Toronto. The posts, which included a photo of the CN Tower and a picture of her dining at a sushi restaurant, led some fans to speculate that Bellinger may be joining the Blue Jays.

However, it’s important to note that Carter’s visit to Toronto could have been for reasons unrelated to Bellinger’s free agency. As a model with IMG and WME, she could have been in the city for her own career-related purposes. The posts, presumably in response to the speculation they generated, have since been deleted.

Bellinger, the former NL MVP, is known for his dynamic play on the field. After experiencing a decline in performance in his final three seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs for the 2023 season. Bellinger had an impressive season with the Cubs, earning a .307 batting average, 153 hits, 26 home runs, and 97 RBIs. He also received the Comeback Player of the Year award and his second Silver Slugger award.

While fans are eager to see if there is any truth to the rumors of Bellinger potentially joining the Blue Jays, only time will tell. In the coming days, we may gain more insight into the team’s interest in the star outfielder.

It’s important to approach these rumors with caution, as social media speculation can often lead to disappointment. Just recently, fans experienced the letdown of Shohei Ohtani choosing the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Blue Jays. Until there is official confirmation, it’s best to temper expectations and await official announcements from the teams involved.