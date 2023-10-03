Netflix Plans to Raise Subscription Prices After Actor’s Strike Ends

According to a rumor reported the Wall Street Journal, Netflix is planning to raise its subscription prices once the actor’s strike comes to an end. The information was obtained from sources close to the matter, although no specific details were provided regarding when or how much the prices would increase.

Last year, Netflix already increased its prices with its Premium plan costing $19.99 per month and its Standard plan priced at $15.49 per month. The company also introduced a $6.99 ad-supported plan. During the summer, Netflix phased out its $9.99 per month ad-free plan and implemented measures to crack down on password-sharing. However, it did offer the option to add family members for $8 per month.

It’s worth noting that other streaming services have also raised their rates in recent months. Disney+ will increase its ad-free subscription to $13.99 per month, while ad-free Hulu will be priced at $17.99 per month. Peacock has raised the cost of its Peacock Premium subscription to $5.99 per month and its Premium Plus subscription to $11.99 per month. Max increased its subscription price to $15.99 per month, and Paramount Plus raised its least-expensive plan to $5.99 per month.

To avoid price hikes, it is recommended to look for deals on streaming subscriptions, take advantage of free trials, and keep track of the services you subscribe to. This way, you can easily cancel subscriptions that you no longer need each month.

Source: Wall Street Journal, Tom’s Guide