The Pressure and Dilemma of Family WhatsApp Groups During the Pandemic

WhatsApp has become an essential communication tool during the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns. Families, friends, neighbors, and colleagues have formed numerous WhatsApp groups to stay connected. While these groups can be a platform for sharing news and updates, they can also create pressure and anxiety for some participants.

One of the positive aspects highlighted Marie-Claude is the ability to communicate with loved ones who are far away. For her, WhatsApp is a way to bridge the distance. Similarly, Flavie sees these groups more as a journal or a family gazette, where everyone shares photos and updates on their accomplishments or vacations. However, for others, the constant notifications, the need to respond, and the pressure to comment on every photo or anecdote can become overwhelming.

Fred describes these family WhatsApp groups as virtual communion meals, where the same dynamics of a family gathering play out online. While it is an opportunity to stay updated with relatives, those who seek peace and quiet often resort to muting the conversations. Birthdays, holiday photos, children’s achievements, and social media updates fill these groups, but for those who value tranquility, muting the notifications is a necessity.

On the other hand, some individuals struggle with these groups due to inappropriate jokes, differences in age or social backgrounds. Léo, for example, finds it disturbing to receive sexist jokes from his brothers while his children are in the group. Wilfried has felt the pressure to participate in conversations that involve individuals with conflicting views or tensions among them. The perceived insincerity and the fear of provocation can make interactions in these groups seem hypocritical.

Furthermore, Saddie highlights the potential harm that can arise from members being able to see each other’s messages. Some individuals exploit this accessibility to criticize and humiliate others. Private matters are often exposed for public scrutiny, leading to uncomfortable situations during family gatherings. Saddie expresses concern over this public display of personal matters.

To manage the overwhelming number of notifications, some have resorted to drastic measures, like leaving the groups altogether. Others, like Josselin, have decided to unsubscribe from shared photo albums to alleviate the pressure to comment and like every picture. These actions have brought relief to individuals who no longer feel obligated to constantly engage with the conversations, enhancing their overall well-being.

It is clear that family WhatsApp groups can be both a source of connection and pressure. The key is finding a balance that allows individuals to participate as they desire without feeling overwhelmed or subjected to unwanted scrutiny.

