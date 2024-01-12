Norwela Council Hosts Second Annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner

Norwela Council, a division of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA), is thrilled to announce its upcoming Second Annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner. The event will take place on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino in Northwest Louisiana. This annual dinner aims to raise awareness and support for the Norwela Council Scouting programs, while providing a fun and engaging experience for guests.

One of the highlights of the evening will be the recognition of three outstanding individuals with Distinguished Citizens Awards. This year, the Norwela Council will honor Roy Griggs, W.C. “Bubba” Rasberry, Jr., and Dr. Steen Trawick, Jr., SFHM for their unwavering dedication, leadership, and service to the community. These civic leaders have made significant contributions to the local Scouting movement for many years and have been recognized at various levels for their outstanding work.

The Celebrity Waiter Dinner also promises a lively and enjoyable atmosphere, with local “celebrities” serving as waiters throughout the night. This year’s list of celebrity waiters includes a diverse range of notable personalities, all committed to creating a memorable and entertaining experience for the guests.

The event is made possible the generous support of prominent civic and business leaders serving on the Dinner Steering Committee. Their involvement demonstrates the widespread community support for the Norwela Council and its mission. Notably, Michael Woods will serve as emcee for the evening, adding an extra touch of excitement and energy to the event.

Individual tickets for the Celebrity Waiter Dinner are priced at $125.00 each, or $225.00 per couple. For those interested in sponsoring a table, the cost is $1,000.00. Corporate sponsorships are also available for organizations looking to make a significant impact. To secure your tickets to this unforgettable evening, visit the Eventbrite link provided.

For more information about the Celebrity Waiter Dinner or the Boy Scouts of America, please reach out to Tom Wiuff at [email protected] or Jeff Brasher at [email protected], or call 318-868-2774. Join us in supporting the Norwela Council and its vital work in positively impacting young people and their families in our community.