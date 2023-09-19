Norwegian Releases Tickets for Summer 2024 Program

Norwegian has announced the release of tickets for its summer 2024 program. With a total of 279 routes available, customers can now book their flights for the next year’s spring and summer season. As part of the program, Norwegian will also be launching new routes from Tromsø to Berlin, Paris, and Bergamo/Milano. Furthermore, more destinations will be added during the autumn for the summer of 2024.

The focus for Norwegian continues to be on the Nordic market, connecting all Nordic countries to attractive city and beach destinations across Europe. The summer schedule for 2024, which will run from March to October, will see an increase in the number of routes and frequencies, providing customers with more options for their travels. The new routes from Tromsø to Berlin, Paris, and Bergamo/Milano will commence on January 15th.

Magnus Maursund, the Chief Commercial Officer at Norwegian, expressed his satisfaction with the summer season of 2023, stating that the high demand for air travel will make it one of the best in their history. With more aircraft being added to their fleet for the next summer, Norwegian will be able to launch new routes and increase frequencies on existing routes, catering to both business and leisure travelers.

The summer 2024 schedule is now available on the Norwegian website, offering 279 routes split across the markets of Norway, Denmark, Sweden, and Finland. However, it should be noted that the routes per market do not add up to 279 as routes between two markets are counted twice.

Norwegian plans to have approximately 90 aircraft in its fleet for the summer of 2024, with many of them being brand new Boeing 737-MAX 8. This modern and fuel-efficient fleet not only provides a more comfortable flying experience but also reduces fuel burn and emissions.

