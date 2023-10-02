EU Ban on Meta’s Tracking Ads Could be Imposed

The Norwegian data protection authority has imposed a fine on Meta (formerly Facebook) for its use of tracking ads, and the fine could potentially be expanded to the entire European Union (EU). The Norwegian regulator, Datatilsynet, began fining Meta $100,000 per day in August, and the company lost a court appeal to end the fine. The fine is based on a national decision that prohibits the type of digital profiling that Meta engages in. The European Data Authority (EDA) could choose to make this decision permanent and expand it across the EU, which would result in extensive daily penalties for Meta until it changes its practices.

While Norway is not an EU member, it adheres to GDPR rules and can refer decisions based on GDPR terms to the EDA for a wider application. In this case, the EDA will assess the completeness of the file that Norway has referred to it and make a decision within two weeks. If the EDA agrees with Norway’s interpretation of the GDPR, it could institute an EU ban on Meta based on the decision. This would also enable other EU members to impose daily fines and make the ban permanent.

Meta’s competitors, such as Google, have already started transitioning to new models to enhance user privacy in response to evolving tracking ads legislation. The effectiveness of these efforts is still debatable, but Meta has been resistant to updating its practices. The potential EU ban on Meta’s tracking ads could prompt the company to make significant changes.

In addition to the potential EU ban, Meta also faces uncertainty regarding the legality of its international data transfers under the GDPR. It has been identified as one of the large “gatekeeper” companies that must comply with the Digital Markets Act early March 2024.

