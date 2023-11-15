Norway’s Datatilsynet Investigates Meta’s Ad-Free Subscription Model

Norway’s privacy watchdog, Datatilsynet, is launching an investigation into Meta’s new ad-free subscription model, just days after its launch. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, introduced the model in Europe, offering users the option to opt out of seeing ads in exchange for a monthly fee of €9.99 ($10.50). While Meta assures subscribers that their personal information will not be used for ads on its platforms, Line Coll, director of Norway’s data protection regulator, argues that the new model still raises concerns about privacy. She emphasizes that Meta will still collect and track user data, which “blows her mind” from a data protection perspective.

The Norwegian investigation adds to the growing criticism that Meta continues to face regarding its business model and the tracking of users’ online activities. Line Coll, the head of Norway’s data protection regulator, has been a vocal critic, highlighting her concerns that platforms like Meta’s limit users’ ability to think independently and form their own opinions. She argues that algorithms used these platforms only show users content they think will interest them, reinforcing their existing opinions and creating discrimination and echo chambers.

In response, Meta spokesperson Matt Pollard denies the allegations, pointing to independent research that challenges the claim that Meta’s platforms have a significant impact on political views and behavior. However, Coll wants the Norwegian regulator to provide clear guidance to companies regarding their activities under European privacy laws. She sees this as an opportunity for the regulator to take a bolder, more courageous stance in shaping the market and protecting privacy rights.

Coll’s efforts have already yielded results. In August, her team ruled that Meta’s behavioral advertising practices in Norway were illegal and imposed daily fines of $100,000 until the company changed its business model. Although the fines remain unpaid, a Norwegian court upheld the ruling. In October, the European Data Protection Board extended Norway’s ban on Meta’s behavioral advertising to all 30 countries within the European Union and the European Economic Area. Coll sees this as a significant win for privacy and sends a clear message to Meta and other tech companies that Europe does not tolerate business models that rely on individuals’ data without their consent.

As Meta faces increased scrutiny, Coll believes that the company’s introduction of the ad-free subscription model was motivated more the impending EU Digital Markets Act, which requires consent for combining users’ personal data across platforms, than her agency’s ruling on behavioral ads. Nonetheless, she reaffirms that her team will continue to focus on Meta rather than taking on other social media platforms due to limited resources.

