Norway Asks for Permanent Ban on Meta User Data Harvesting

Norway is urging the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) to impose a permanent ban on Meta’s practice of harvesting user data for advertising purposes on Facebook and Instagram, and extend this ban to all of Europe. The country’s Data Protection Authority, Datatilsynet, had previously levied fines of 1 million Kroner ($94,000) per day on Meta for non-compliance with data protection regulations. The ban, which was initially put in place in July, is set to expire on November 3.

The ban was implemented following a ruling the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) that Meta’s data processing operations were collecting protected data, including race, ethnicity, religious affiliation, and sexual orientation, without proper consent. Despite Meta’s claims that it had obtained user consent through its terms and conditions agreement, the CJEU disagreed. Datatilsynet’s decision was based on Meta’s violation of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation.

Datatilsynet is now seeking a “binding decision” from the EDPB to extend the ban. Meta has disputed this move, arguing that the Norwegian authority’s decision is invalid. Meta has also stated that it is in discussions with data protection authorities and remains committed to obtaining consent for advertising in the EU and EEA.

It is worth noting that while Meta has promised to obtain explicit consent from users in the EU, EEA, and Switzerland, the United Kingdom is not included in this commitment. The UK is in the process of replacing EU legislation with its own Data Protection and Digital Information bill, which has been criticized for its reduced emphasis on consent.

In light of Meta’s actions and ongoing discussions with data protection authorities, it remains to be seen how the situation will develop. Norway’s request for a permanent ban and consistent interpretation of the GDPR throughout the EU/EEA highlights the importance of protecting user data and ensuring compliance with data protection regulations.

Sources:

– Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU)

– European Data Protection Board (EDPB)

– Norwegian Data Protection Authority (Datatilsynet)