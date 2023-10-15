Norway vs. Spain: What to Expect in Euro 2024 Qualifiers

Norway faces a daunting task as they take on Spain in their Euro 2024 qualifiers. A victory is crucial for Norway, as it will secure them a top two spot in Group A and a place in the upcoming tournament. Despite having star players like Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, Norway had a slow start in the qualification process, which could potentially cost them.

On the other hand, Spain is equally aware of the importance of this match. After a hard-fought victory against Scotland, a win against Norway will guarantee Spain a spot in Euro 2024, while also securing Scotland’s place in the tournament.

The match will take place at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway, and can be streamed live on platforms like Fox Soccer Plus and ViX. The odds currently favor Norway at +280, with a draw sitting at +250, and Spain at -105.

Norway’s recent 4-0 win against Cyprus kept them in contention for a top two finish, with Haaland scoring a brace. The young striker is now just six goals away from breaking Norway’s all-time scoring record. However, he will need to continue his goal-scoring form in the next two games, including a match against Scotland, if Norway hopes to make it to their first international tournament in 23 years.

While Haaland’s performance is crucial, team captain Martin Odegaard emphasizes the importance of team effort. Odegaard believes that although Haaland is one of the best players in the world, Norway needs to work together to achieve their goal of qualifying for the Euros.

Spain, known for their struggles in converting chances into goals in the past, has recently found their scoring touch. Alvaro Morata, Spain’s captain, has been in exceptional form, scoring 11 goals for both club and country this season. Morata’s newfound goal-scoring prowess has been pivotal for Atletico Madrid, earning him match-winning performances against rival teams.

In terms of prediction, it will be a tough challenge for Spain to overcome the combined skills of Haaland and Odegaard. However, Norway might not have enough firepower to secure the necessary result. The prediction for the match is a 2-2 draw between Norway and Spain.

