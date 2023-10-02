Norwegian Privacy Watchdogs Call for Permanent Ban on Meta’s User Data Collection

Privacy watchdogs in Norway are advocating for a permanent ban on mass user data collection Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. The ban, set to expire next month, is currently in place due to violations of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) regulations.

The Data Protection Board (EDPB) of Norway has accused Meta of breaching GDPR guidelines and insists that the temporary ban should be made permanent. Additionally, the EDPB is requesting that the ban be extended to the rest of Europe, ensuring consistent interpretation and enforcement of GDPR regulations throughout the region.

Although Norway is not a member of the European Union, it falls under the jurisdiction of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), which has already ruled against Meta and its platforms regarding the collection of protected data on attributes such as race, religion, and sexual orientation. Meta has been facing fines across Europe, including a daily penalty of approximately $94,000 imposed the EDPB.

In response to the EDPB’s action, a Meta spokesperson expressed surprise, citing the company’s commitment to transitioning to the legal basis of consent for advertising in the EU/EEA. However, privacy watchdogs believe that stricter measures need to be taken to protect user data and ensure compliance with GDPR regulations.

The push for a permanent ban on mass user data collection reflects the growing concerns over privacy rights and the need for robust safeguards in the digital realm. By extending the ban beyond Norway and implementing consistent standards across Europe, privacy watchdogs aim to protect individuals’ personal information and hold companies accountable for their data handling practices.

