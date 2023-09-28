Norway Refers Fine on Meta Platforms to European Data Authority

Norway’s data regulator, Datatilsynet, has decided to refer the fine imposed on Meta Platforms (the owner of Facebook and Instagram) to the European Data Protection Board. The fine, which has been in place since August 14, amounts to one million crowns ($93,000) per day for three months due to Meta’s breach of user privacy harvesting and using their data for targeted advertising.

Behavioural advertising, a common business model among Big Tech companies, has raised concerns regarding user privacy and data protection. Datatilsynet believes that the issue with Meta’s practices is not limited to Norway but extends to the entire European Union. Therefore, they have requested that the European Data Protection Board make the ban on behaviour-based marketing on Facebook and Instagram permanent, not just in Norway, but in the entire EU/EEA.

Although Norway is not an EU member, it participates in the European single market, making it subject to EU data protection regulations. Referring the case to the European Data Protection Board would allow the fine to become permanent and potentially lead to a wider application across the European Union.

Meta had previously attempted to obtain a temporary injunction against the fine but was unsuccessful. The company claims to have already committed to seeking user consent for their data practices. However, Datatilsynet argues that it is unclear when and how Meta intends to obtain consent, and in the meantime, user rights are being violated.

It remains to be seen how the European Data Protection Board will respond to Datatilsynet’s request. This case serves as an important example of the ongoing struggle to balance targeted advertising with user privacy and data protection in the digital age.

Source: Reuters