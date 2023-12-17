New Observations of the Northern Lights in the United States

According to recent reports, the mesmerizing phenomenon of the Northern Lights, also known as the aurora borealis, could be visible over certain parts of the United States on Thursday and Friday nights. This occurrence has already been witnessed in North Carolina and Virginia earlier this year on separate occasions.

On March 24, witnesses reported sightings of the Northern Lights along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Asheville. The images captured near the Big Meadows in the Shenandoah Valley Peter Forister Photography were especially stunning. Forister shared these images, expressing how this night will forever be etched in his memory as one of the most unexpected and remarkable experiences he has had living in Virginia. Additionally, there were further reports of sightings in Virginia along the Blue Ridge Parkway in the Craggy Gardens area and in Floyd, VA.

To find out the forecast for the Northern Lights this time around, NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) has provided graphic models. According to these models, the southern-most locations from where people could potentially view the aurora on the northern horizon are indicated. Thursday night’s graphic model advises that the best time to view the Northern Lights would be between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. The aurora is typically represented as a green oval centered on Earth’s magnetic pole. The intensity of the forecasted aurora causes the green ovals to turn red. According to NOAA, the Northern Lights can often be observed on Earth just after sunset or just before sunrise.

The graphic model for Friday night suggests that the Northern Lights could be visible in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Oklahoma. However, there may be considerable clouds and the possibility of rain, especially on Friday night. It is hoped that North Carolina and Virginia will also witness something truly spectacular.

