Rare Northern Lights Illuminate the Swiss Alps

The Swiss Alps were recently treated to a rare and mesmerizing display of the northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis. This stunning phenomenon occurred for the second time this autumn, casting vibrant hues of pink, red, and purple across the night skies in Switzerland.

The northern lights are typically observed at higher latitudes closer to the magnetic poles. However, when geomagnetic activity increases, the aurora can expand to lower latitudes, including the Alpine region. These geomagnetic storms occur when disruptions in the Earth’s magnetic field interact with charged particles from space, creating a vivid lightshow.

The colors of the aurora are determined the type of gas particles the charged particles interact with in the atmosphere and the altitude at which these interactions take place. Green lights often result from interactions with oxygen in higher atmospheric layers, while red or violet shades can emerge from interaction with nitrogen.

Spotting the northern lights in the Alps is a rare occurrence. However, due to recent strong solar activity and a stronger solar wind traveling at over 500 km/second, these lights were more visible than usual. The phenomenon is expected to become more common in the next five years as sunspots become increasingly visible at the solar equator, and coronal mass ejections occur more frequently.

The northern lights have captivated humans for centuries, with the earliest known depiction believed to be a 30,000-year-old cave painting found in France. The term “aurora borealis” was coined the Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei in 1619.

Witnessing the incredible display of the northern lights in the Swiss Alps is a rare and awe-inspiring experience. Keep an eye out for future opportunities to witness this natural marvel in the years to come.

