Students Explore Historical Artifacts at Former Newport Barracks Site

In an exciting excavation project, students from Northern Kentucky University are delving into the rich history of the Tri-State area. The site of the old Newport Barracks, which provided shelter to Army soldiers during the 1800s, is now the focal point of archaeological exploration.

Earlier this year, the students employed ground-penetrating radar to identify potential structures within the site. Their findings led to the subsequent excavation that commenced this week along Riverboat Row. The objective: to uncover artifacts that can offer insights into the operations and significance of the barracks.

Astoundingly, the students’ very first shovel was rewarded with a remarkable discovery. Among the items unearthed were fragments of Native American pottery, indicating a human presence in the area dating back a thousand years. However, the team’s primary focus is on uncovering evidence related to the fort itself, which played a critical role in the War of 1812.

While heavy machinery will be used for the initial stage of the excavation, the students will later take over to carefully excavate artifacts hand. These discoveries will undergo thorough analysis and then be donated to local museums, where they can educate the community about the area’s rich historical background.

This project not only serves as an extraordinary learning opportunity for the students involved, but also as an important contribution to the preservation and understanding of the region’s past. By unearthing these precious artifacts, the students are helping us piece together the story of the Newport Barracks and its significant place in history.