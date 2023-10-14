Tragic Death of “Sandlot” Star Marty York’s Mother: Boyfriend Arrested

Authorities have reported the shocking death of Del Norte County Sheriff Deputy Deanna Esmaeel, the mother of “Sandlot” star Marty York. Her boyfriend, Edward Patrick Davies, has been arrested in connection to the incident. Esmaeel’s body was found in her home on North Bank Road after she failed to show up for work and did not respond to phone calls.

Davies, who recently changed his name from Daniel James Walter, was located in Curry County, Oregon, a few hours away from Del Norte County. York learned of his mother’s tragic demise from the sheriff’s office and expressed his overwhelming emotions in an Instagram post. He described feeling a mix of rage, vengeance, and sorrow.

Sheriff Garrett Scott extended his condolences to the grieving family, friends, and colleagues of Deputy Esmaeel. She had joined the sheriff’s office in March 2021, as stated the Wild Rivers Outpost. The news of her untimely death has left the community in shock and sorrow.

Further details regarding the circumstances surrounding Esmaeel’s death have not been disclosed at this time. The authorities continue their investigation to uncover the truth behind this tragic event.

This heartbreaking incident serves as a reminder of the risks faced law enforcement officers in the line of duty. Deanna Esmaeel dedicated her life to serving and protecting her community, and her loss is deeply felt all. Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones during this difficult time.

