Lakewood City Council Enacts Temporary Ban on Adult-Use Marijuana Retailers

Lakewood City Council recently passed an ordinance imposing a temporary moratorium on the issuance and processing of permits for adult-use marijuana retail dispensaries, cultivators, and processors. The ban, which will remain in effect for eight months, aims to provide the city with time to assess potential changes to marijuana legislation being considered the Ohio General Assembly.

Mayor Meghan George of Lakewood emphasized that the moratorium specifically applies to retail establishments and does not affect personal use or individual cultivation of marijuana. This move comes in response to concerns that the state legislature may attempt to modify the new marijuana law that was approved voters in November.

The decision to enact a temporary ban on marijuana permits is not a first for Lakewood. The city previously implemented a similar moratorium in 2016 when medical marijuana was legalized. Mayor George highlighted that adjusting to new state mandates is something the city is accustomed to, as they had to navigate these challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the ordinance has drawn attention from both proponents and critics of adult-use marijuana, the city council’s unanimous approval suggests a unified effort to carefully evaluate the implications and potential modifications to statewide marijuana regulations. Mayor George acknowledged that dialogue between cities is ongoing, emphasizing the need for coordinated efforts in administering the new law.

As the eight-month moratorium allows for a period of observation and anticipation of legislative changes, stakeholders in Lakewood and across Ohio will remain vigilant to protect the interests of medical marijuana users and ensure the responsible implementation of adult-use marijuana regulations.