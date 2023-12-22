Major Storm Set to Impact Northeast U.S. With Severe Weather and Snowfall

Summary: The Northeast U.S. is on high alert as a major storm approaches, bringing with it the potential for severe weather and snowfall. The National Weather Service has issued warnings for strong winds, heavy rainfall, and possible tornadoes in certain areas. Residents are advised to stay updated on weather conditions and make necessary preparations.

The Northeast U.S. is preparing for an incoming storm that is expected to bring severe weather conditions and possible snowfall. The National Weather Service has issued a forecast warning of heavy wind and excessive rainfall hitting the Northeast and mid-Atlantic coast Sunday evening. Additionally, snow is anticipated in the northern Appalachians and interior Northeast.

The storm’s arrival is accompanied a cold front sweeping across the Midwest and East Coast, causing temperatures to drop. The National Weather Service has identified a slight risk of damaging wind gusts and potential tornadoes in parts of the eastern Carolinas, southeastern Virginia, northern Florida, and southern Georgia. As a precautionary measure, a tornado watch has been instated for parts of North Carolina and Virginia.

In New York, Governor Kathy Hochul’s office has predicted several inches of rain and strong winds in the Long Island, New York City, and lower mid-Hudson regions. This weather may lead to flooding and power outages. New York City specifically could see up to 3 inches of rain and winds of up to 50 mph.

Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey has also alerted residents to expect localized flooding and severe thunderstorms across the state, with the northeastern regions possibly experiencing snowfall.

Given the anticipated weather conditions, Governor Hochul and Governor Murphy have urged residents to take necessary precautions. Hochul advised staying informed about weather updates and planning travel accordingly, while Murphy encouraged New Jersey residents to stay at home if possible and drive carefully if travel is unavoidable.

As the storm progresses, residents are advised to stay updated on local weather alerts and heed any instructions or warnings from local authorities.