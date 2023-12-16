Northbound Route 400 Closed for Bridge Repairs in West Seneca

The State Department of Transportation has announced that northbound Route 400 will be closed this weekend in order to facilitate bridge repairs. The closure will extend from Union Road to Seneca Street in West Seneca.

Starting from 6 p.m. on Friday and lasting until 6 a.m. on Monday, all traffic traveling north on Route 400 will be required to exit at Union Road and follow a detour route along Union Road, Center Road, and Seneca Street before reentering the expressway via the Seneca Street ramp.

In addition to the closure, the State Department of Transportation is urging motorists to exercise caution and drive responsibly in work zones. It is important to note that fines for speeding in work zones will be doubled, and repeated speeding convictions in work zones may result in the suspension of a driver’s license.

Bridge repairs are essential for maintaining the safety and integrity of roadways. By temporarily closing a portion of Route 400, the State Department of Transportation can efficiently complete necessary repairs and ensure the long-term reliability of this vital transportation route.

Motorists are advised to plan their travels accordingly and to allow for extra time due to the closure. It is also recommended to follow posted detour signs and to adhere to all traffic regulations when driving in work zones.

By prioritizing safety and conducting regular maintenance and repairs, the State Department of Transportation is actively working to provide safe and reliable roadways for all motorists.