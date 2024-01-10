Introducing “Combat Connect”: A Revolutionary Social Platform for Fighters

Groundbreaking efforts to support aspiring fighters in the UK are underway with the launch of “Combat Connect,” a new social media platform designed exclusively for combat sports. Spearheaded Miles Monaghan and co-founded Dez Derry, this North West-based team is utilizing their expertise in technology, social media, and entrepreneurship to create opportunities for young athletes.

The primary objective of “Combat Connect” is to provide boxing and martial arts athletes with a platform that enables them to monetize their social media channels and expand their fanbase. By offering exclusive content, private messaging, and subscription-based services, fighters will be able to connect directly with their supporters while generating additional revenue. With an emphasis on community-building, the platform aims to foster greater fan loyalty and engagement throughout the journey from amateur to professional boxing.

Renowned fighters such as Lyndon Arthur, Harlem Eubank, Niall Brown, and Niamh Kinehan have already joined “Combat Connect.” The platform not only seeks to revolutionize the way fighters interact with their fans but also offers the potential for integrating ticket sales, pay-per-view links, and official merchandise through individual fighter profiles.

In addition to its core function, “Combat Connect” is launching a “combat community improvement fund.” This fund will focus on enhancing facilities for combat sports and driving participation in boxing, Muay Thai, MMA, BJJ, and more. Fans will have the opportunity to contribute to local projects proposed various organizations, either through traditional donations or a percentage of the subscription fees paid to fighters on the platform.

The creators of “Combat Connect” are encouraging businesses to engage at a grassroots level participating in responsible business programs, particularly in underprivileged areas. The aim is to increase access to combat sports and provide financial support to amateur gyms and clubs struggling to maintain sustainability.

Professional boxer and “Combat Connect” brand ambassador, Niall Brown, is a testament to the transformative power of boxing gyms. With a flawless 10-0 boxing record, Brown acknowledges the positive impact of dedicated mentors and training facilities on his career. Enthusiastically endorsing “Combat Connect,” Brown is committed to ensuring that others have the same opportunities for success.

“Combat Connect” is poised to propel aspiring fighters into greater heights, revolutionizing the combat sports industry merging technology, community, and financial support. With this groundbreaking platform, combat athletes will have unprecedented avenues for growth, empowerment, and professional advancement.