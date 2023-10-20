North West Reveals She Has Dyslexia in Live TikTok Session

During a live TikTok session with her mother Kim Kardashian, 10-year-old North West made a candid revelation about her personal struggles. The young influencer, known for sharing moments with her family on social media, disclosed that she has dyslexia. She casually addressed her viewers, asking if they even know what dyslexia is.

Kim Kardashian playfully responded to North’s revelation, commenting, “Northy, you are sure spilling the tea on here.” Dyslexia is a learning disorder characterized difficulties in reading, often related to challenges in identifying speech sounds and how they correspond to letters and words. The Mayo Clinic describes dyslexia as a condition that results from differences in the brain’s language processing areas.

Although the discussion did not delve deeper into the topic, Kim Kardashian acknowledged that she consciously refrains from discussing certain aspects of her daughter’s life publicly. However, she did mention that North is growing into an independent young person, which she has previously highlighted on her reality show.

This revelation came just days after North’s father, Kanye West, claimed that he is autistic. Kim Kardashian has always been open about including her children in her brand and reality show, but she emphasizes the importance of respecting their privacy. She highlighted the individual time she dedicates to each of her kids, understanding their passions, and connecting with them on a personal level.

Kim Kardashian has been taking her children on various trips this year to cater to their individual interests. She took North to Paris, where she explored her love for fashion, and Chicago and her friends to San Diego to enjoy the zoo and Legoland. Kim also took Saint to London to attend an Arsenal’s match. However, she acknowledges the challenges of balancing individual time with her children as they grow and develop their own interests.

