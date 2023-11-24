North West Imparts Fashion Critique on Kim Kardashian’s Dress

North West, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, is no stranger to expressing her opinions, even when it comes to her mother’s fashion choices. In a recent episode of their reality show, North gave her honest take on Kardashian’s Schiaparelli dress during a fitting with the brand’s creative director Daniel Roseberry.

North’s sharp eye for detail did not hold back as she pointed out, “There’s way too much gaps in the pearls. It looks like she’s a Hawaiian girl with her dress all ripped.” Her candid remarks offered a refreshing perspective, emphasizing the importance of attention to detail in fashion.

Kardashian, however, defended her choice, asserting that the pearls were indeed authentic and expensive. She even playfully suggested that her daughter needed a lesson on pearls, reminding her, “We’re not going for flapper girl—we’re going for vintage, authentic pearly girly.” Despite her mother’s explanation, North remained unimpressed and quipped that the pearls looked like they were from the Dollar Store.

While North West may only be eight years old, her fashion sense and critique showcase her individuality and unique perspective. This incident serves as a reminder that even the youngest members of a family can have their own preferences and opinions when it comes to style.

In a recent TikTok video, North demonstrated her ability to replicate her mom’s iconic 2000s style, with a friend cosplaying as Paris Hilton. This further highlights her interest in fashion and her desire to make her mark in the industry.

North’s honest critique and her penchant for fashion exploration, at such a young age, are commendable. It will be fascinating to see how her individuality and sense of style continue to develop as she grows older. Perhaps we have a future fashion icon in the making.

