North West Reveals Dyslexia Diagnosis in TikTok Livestream

During a recent TikTok livestream with her mother Kim Kardashian, 10-year-old North West announced that she has been diagnosed with dyslexia. The young celebrity candidly shared the news without her mother’s approval, which initially seemed acceptable to Kim but later frustrated her.

In the livestream, North asked her followers if they knew what dyslexia was, to which Kim responded playfully, indicating that her daughter was revealing more than she should. This incident highlights the challenge of parenting in the age of social media and the careful balance between privacy and self-expression.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, North’s father, have been managing co-parenting since their marriage breakdown. Last year, Kanye expressed concern about their daughter’s social media activity, particularly her frequent use of TikTok. However, Kim defended her parenting choices, explaining that she allows North to express her creativity with adult supervision on social media platforms that make her happy.

Despite this, Kim has been actively monitoring the content North posts, emphasizing that there are boundaries and accountability. Earlier this year, a video of North singing a song with questionable lyrics sparked criticism from fans. Kim acknowledged that the video should have been taken down, but maintained her belief in allowing North to express herself while exercising parental oversight.

Kim Kardashian shares four children with Kanye West: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. The couple divorced in 2021 after seven years of marriage. As North’s dyslexia diagnosis becomes public, it is a reminder of the challenges and responsibilities parents face in navigating their children’s exposure in the digital age.

Sources:

– CNN: “North West tells followers she has dyslexia in TikTok video”

– People: “Kim Kardashian Celebrates Daughter North’s TikTok Video Skills Amid Kanye West’s Social Media Concerns”