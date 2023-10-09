Director of North West 200 Wins Libel Case Over Social Media Attack

The director of the North West 200, Mervyn Whyte, has emerged victorious in a libel case against a social media user. The defamatory comments were made earlier this year, prompting Mr. Whyte to take legal action to defend his reputation.

Mr. Whyte has been serving as the director of the North West 200 for over two decades, having started as a marshal at the road race in 1973. His contributions to motorcycle racing in Northern Ireland were recognized in 2006 when he was awarded an MBE. He was also granted the Freedom of the Borough at Causeway Coast and Glens Council in 2018.

The legal firm WP Tweed & Co, representing Mr. Whyte, announced that their client had successfully obtained judgment in his favor. The firm described the social media attack as a “gross and unwarranted attack on Mr. Whyte’s personal and professional integrity.” The outcome of the case has restored Mr. Whyte’s reputation as a “faithful and honest servant” of the North West 200.

Expressing his satisfaction with the court’s decision, Mr. Whyte stated that the attack on him was baseless and lacked any truth. He expressed relief and delight over the judgment, which vindicated him and his good name.

It is unfortunate that Mr. Whyte had to resort to legal action in this matter, but the successful outcome of the case demonstrates the harm done to his reputation and serves as a reminder of the consequences of defamatory statements on social media.

Sources:

– WP Tweed & Co (legal firm representing Mr. Whyte)