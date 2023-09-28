North Wales Borough Launches New Instagram Account to Showcase Community Day Celebrations

The borough officials of North Wales have recently announced the launch of their new Instagram account, @NorthWalesBorough, as part of their efforts to improve communication with residents. The account aims to provide updates and highlights on various town events, starting with the upcoming Community Day celebrations on September 30th.

Since early 2022, the council and staff have been exploring ways to better engage with the community. They have conducted surveys to determine which social sites residents follow and have expanded their presence on platforms such as Facebook and LinkedIn. In June, they unveiled Savvy Citizen, a notification system that allows borough staff to send alerts via smartphone notifications, texts, or email.

The announcement of the new Instagram account was made on Facebook, with the first two posts sharing details about the Community Day festivities. The event will feature live music, food trucks, a beer garden, and numerous vendors. Borough Manager Christine Hart expressed excitement about the event, noting that they have a record-breaking number of vendors and a wide range of food and beverage options.

In addition to Community Day, the parks and recreation committee is planning a “Jack O’ Lantern Crawl” at Weingartner Park on October 28th. Participants will bring pre-carved pumpkins and walk through a designated path, with prizes awarded to the top vote-getters. The committee has also outlined a calendar of events for the rest of the year and into 2024, including an Easter egg hunt, a community garden planting, a food truck festival, and a summer park tour.

The new Instagram account will serve as a platform to highlight these events, as well as showcase the sponsors and businesses involved. The borough hopes that the account will effectively engage and inform residents about the various activities happening in North Wales.

