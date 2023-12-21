Teacher Under Investigation After Alleged Altercation with Student at Desoto High School

In a recent incident at Desoto High School in Texas, a video has surfaced on social media showing what appears to be a physical altercation between a teacher and a student. The video was taken another student outside the school and shared with CBS News Texas. The Desoto school district promptly placed the teacher on leave upon becoming aware of the video.

Although the video captures the teacher holding the student against a pillar and seemingly gripping the student’s neck, the circumstances leading up to the altercation remain unclear. Some phrases exchanged between the teacher and student can be heard in the video, such as “Respect, man” and “Don’t you ever try and play me.” After a brief moment, the teacher allows the student to get up and walks away towards the parking lot.

Both the Desoto School District and the DeSoto Police Department have launched investigations into the incident. According to a spokesperson for the district, the welfare and safety of students are their primary concerns. They are committed to taking appropriate measures based on the findings of their investigation. Due to the nature of the incident being a personnel matter, the district cannot disclose further details at this time.

The DeSoto Police Department is actively investigating the case but has not yet issued an arrest warrant or determined the appropriate charge. The department is working in tandem with the school district to gather all relevant information and conduct a thorough investigation.

As the investigations continue, the community is assured that the school district remains dedicated to maintaining a safe and supportive environment for all students. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of proper conflict resolution and fostering respectful relationships within educational institutions.