North Olmsted City Council Votes Against Sale of Recreational Marijuana

North Olmsted City Council recently decided to opt out of allowing the sale and commercial growth of recreational marijuana. This decision comes following the state of Ohio’s legalization of recreational marijuana. While Issue 2 allows municipalities to make their own choices regarding the sale of cannabis, North Olmsted has chosen to prohibit it for now.

City Council President Lou Brossard explained that due to the novelty of this industry in Ohio, it is wise to observe how other cities and the state itself handle the regulation of recreational marijuana. By prohibiting its sale, North Olmsted can evaluate the situation objectively and make more informed decisions in the future.

Mayor Nicole Dailey Jones proposed the ordinance, which aligns with the city’s existing stance on medical marijuana dispensaries. The focus is strictly on business regulation, specifically the sale of adult cannabis within city limits. Storefronts selling recreational marijuana will be prohibited.

Max Upton, the Director of Economic and Community Development in North Olmsted, highlighted the confusion experienced in the past month since the passage of Issue 2. This confusion influenced the city’s decision to opt out of recreational marijuana sales.

Although the ordinance is currently in place, Mayor Dailey Jones emphasized the possibility of revisiting it in the future. The city may incorporate language from other communities that have dealt with similar issues, allowing them to learn from their peers’ experiences. The mayor expressed confidence in the city’s ability to amend the code if required, making this the preferred approach for North Olmsted.

While some other cities have chosen to impose a moratorium on recreational marijuana sales, North Olmsted believes that keeping the option to revise their stance is the most appropriate course of action. By observing how other cities handle this situation, North Olmsted can ensure that their approach to recreational marijuana aligns with the best practices established their peers.

