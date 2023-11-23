Fake Identities and Sophisticated Deception: How North Korean IT Workers Succeed Overseas

North Korean IT workers seeking employment abroad are using elaborate tactics and fake identities to secure jobs in Western tech companies, according to documents reviewed Reuters and cybersecurity researchers. These workers, dispatched North Korea to earn hard currency for the country, have been deploying various strategies to convince Western hiring managers. The scheme has accelerated in the past four years, generating millions of dollars to finance Pyongyang’s nuclear missile program.

The documents uncovered Palo Alto Networks, a US cybersecurity firm, contain sham LinkedIn profiles, counterfeit work papers, and mock interview scripts used North Korean software developers. Through these deceptive techniques, the workers apply for jobs in software development worldwide, from Chile to Uzbekistan. The effort undertaken North Korean authorities to ensure the success of this scheme has become a vital lifeline of foreign currency for the cash-strapped regime.

The sophistication of this subterfuge is evident in the scripts used to prepare the workers for interview questions. These scripts contain excuses for the need to work remotely, such as family emergencies or travel restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic. The workers often create multiple fake profiles until they are hired, and some even go on to secure multiple jobs using different false identities.

Despite the risk, North Korean IT workers are lured the significantly higher earnings they can make compared to conventional laborers. Remote IT workers can earn more than ten times the salary of a North Korean laborer working overseas in manual jobs. According to one former IT worker, they are expected to earn at least $100,000 annually, with a significant portion repatriated to Pyongyang.

The discovery of these documents also raises concerns about potential security risks. North Korean IT workers may have access to sensitive information and could use their positions to conduct espionage or cyberattacks. The US Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation have already seized domains used North Korean IT workers to defraud businesses.

In conclusion, the sophisticated methods employed North Korean IT workers to secure jobs abroad highlight the extent to which the regime relies on foreign currency to finance its activities. This scheme not only poses risks to the companies that hire these workers but also exposes them to dangerous realities about the world outside North Korea.

What tactics do North Korean IT workers use to secure jobs abroad?

North Korean IT workers use fake names, counterfeit work papers, sham LinkedIn profiles, and mock interview scripts to convince Western hiring managers to hire them.

Why are North Korean IT workers seeking jobs abroad?

These workers are dispatched North Korea to earn hard currency for the country, particularly to finance Pyongyang’s nuclear missile program.

How much can North Korean IT workers earn overseas?

According to the US Department of Justice, remote IT workers can earn more than ten times the salary of a conventional North Korean laborer. They are expected to earn at least $100,000 annually.

What are the potential security risks associated with North Korean IT workers?

North Korean IT workers may have access to sensitive information and could use their positions to conduct espionage or cyberattacks.

How has the US government responded to this scheme?

The US Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation have seized domains used North Korean IT workers to defraud businesses and conducted operations to disrupt their activities.