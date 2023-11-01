New Hampshire High School Graduate Fatally Shot in Salem

An 18-year-old graduate from North High School in New Hampshire was tragically killed in a shooting incident early Wednesday morning in Salem. Carl-Hens Beliard, who was also a member of North’s state championship-winning basketball team, was found inside a vehicle on Forest Ave with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Law enforcement authorities, including the state police detectives from the Essex County District Attorney’s office and the Salem Police Department, are investigating the incident. Although the motive behind the shooting remains unclear, preliminary investigations suggest that it was not a random act of violence nor a threat to the Salem State University community, where Beliard was attending.

The news of Beliard’s untimely death has shocked and devastated the North High School community. The school’s principal, Sam FanFan, described it as a “devastating loss” and expressed their support for students and staff members who are struggling to cope with the news. Superintendent Rachel H. Monárrez also extended her condolences to Beliard’s family, calling it a “tremendous loss.”

Beliard played a significant role as a reserve forward in North High’s boys’ basketball team, which made history becoming the first public school from Worcester to win a Division 1 state title. Their success was a testament to the strong bond and chemistry among the players.

Tragically, this is not the first loss suffered the North High School basketball community. Earlier this year, they mourned the death of Al Jenkins, a beloved instructional assistant and girls’ basketball coach.

As the community grieves the loss of Beliard, tributes and messages of condolences have poured in. The fan page for North High Polar Bears basketball team expressed their love for Beliard and described him as a “wonderful young man” who will be deeply missed.

The investigation into Carl-Hens Beliard’s death is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in the pursuit of justice.

