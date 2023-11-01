Tragic Loss: North High School Graduate Fatally Shot in Salem

An 18-year-old basketball champion and recent North High School graduate, Carl-Hens Beliard, was tragically killed in a shooting incident in Salem, Massachusetts. Beliard, who was also attending Salem State University, was found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds after the police responded to a report of a shooting on Forest Ave.

This shocking and senseless act of violence has left the community devastated. Beliard’s exceptional athletic accomplishments while playing for North High’s basketball team, including winning the Division 1 state title, had brought great pride to both his school and the city of Worcester. However, instead of celebrating his achievements further, the community is now mourning his untimely loss.

The authorities, including the Essex County District Attorney’s office, the Salem Police Department, and state police detectives, are currently investigating the incident. Their preliminary findings, as reported district attorney Paul F. Tucker, suggest that the shooting was neither a random act of violence nor a continuing threat to the Salem State University community.

Following the tragic news, North High School Principal Sam FanFan expressed his condolences and described Beliard’s passing as a devastating loss to the school community. Grieving students and staff members have been provided with counseling support to help them process this heartbreaking event.

Superintendent Rachel H. Monárrez of Worcester Public Schools also expressed her deep sadness upon learning about Beliard’s passing. She described him as an accomplished athlete whose promising life was cut short. Monárrez assured the community that counseling services would be available to support those affected this tragedy.

The loss of Carl-Hens Beliard serves as a painful reminder of the alarming gun violence prevalent in our society. As communities come together to mourn and remember this young talent, it is crucial for us to address the underlying issues contributing to such tragedies and work towards creating safer environments for our youth.

