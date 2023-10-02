Property Crime Trends in North Delta: Mail Theft, Walker Stolen, Vehicle Break-Ins, and Job Scam

In recent weeks, North Delta has experienced several property crime incidents that residents should be aware of. The Crime Beat aims to inform and educate the public on these trends to promote safety and prevent further incidents.

One incident on September 19th involved the theft of mail from a Canada Post mailbox on Belgrave Way and Caldew Street. The complainant had mailed six cheques, which were later discovered to be stolen. One of the cheques had even been altered and cashed in Ontario. This case is now under investigation the Toronto Police.

On September 20th, a resident in the 8000 block of 112th Street reported the theft of their walker. The walker, valued at $200, had a broken back wheel. Unfortunately, there were no witnesses or surveillance video, and the complainant has been referred to victim services for support.

In another incident on September 21st, a vehicle parked at the side of a residence in the 8800 block of Delwood Drive was broken into overnight. The thief made off with items such as insurance papers, clothing, and car parts, with a total value of $300. Remarkably, there was no damage to the vehicle, and no surveillance video was available for investigation.

A concerning case occurred on September 22nd at the Public Safety Building on 84th Avenue. The complainant had lost $5,000 while applying for a job they found on Instagram. The suspect provided the complainant with five cheques, which were subsequently discovered to be fraudulent. The bank confirmed that no banking details or personal information had been shared with the suspect. The incident has been reported to the Canada Anti-Fraud Centre.

Lastly, on September 23rd, a vehicle parked on the street in the 11300 block of 86A Avenue was broken into overnight. The vehicle’s door was found partially open in the morning, and the owner discovered that their possessions had been scattered inside. Among the stolen items were lotto tickets, reward cards, and small change. Unfortunately, the surveillance video from the landlord’s property had been deleted.

It is crucial for residents of North Delta to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities. By working together and staying informed, we can help prevent property crimes and keep our community safe.

Definitions:

– Mail theft: the act of stealing mail, often to obtain sensitive information or valuables sent through the mail system.

– Walker: a mobility device used individuals who have difficulty walking, usually consisting of a metal frame with wheels and handles.

– Vehicle break-in: the illegal entry into a vehicle, often resulting in the theft of valuable items or damage to the vehicle.

– Job scam: a fraudulent scheme in which scammers pose as employers, offering job opportunities that are often too good to be true, with the intention of obtaining personal information or money from the victims.

Sources:

Crime Beat: North Delta property crime trends (Delta Police Department, no URL provided)

Canada Anti-Fraud Centre (no URL provided)