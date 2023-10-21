North Dakota State Looks to Bounce Back Against Western Illinois

North Dakota State will be seeking redemption after a loss to their in-state rival as they prepare to face off against Western Illinois in Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) action. The Bison (4-2) will enter the matchup as heavy favorites against a winless Western Illinois team. Fans can tune in to watch the game on ESPN+.

Gaven Ziebarth had an outstanding performance for North Dakota in their victory over North Dakota State. He rushed for 156 yards and scored three touchdowns, while Luke Skokna also contributed three touchdowns. This win marked the first time in 20 years that North Dakota emerged victorious against North Dakota State at the Division I level.

The result was met with jubilation from the team’s fans, who celebrated on the field after the game. North Dakota, ranked 15th in the FCS coaches poll, had not defeated North Dakota State since 2003.

In the game, CJ Siegel intercepted a pass and returned it 57 yards, setting up Ziebarth’s 7-yard touchdown. Ziebarth also scored a 59-yard touchdown to seal the victory for North Dakota. Their strong start in the game was marked Skokna’s 100-yard kickoff return.

North Dakota led 28-17 at halftime. Quarterback Tommy Schuster completed eight of his 11 passes, including two touchdowns. Cam Miller, the quarterback for North Dakota State, threw for 175 yards and one touchdown while also adding a rushing touchdown.

North Dakota State will be looking to rebound from their loss and reclaim their dominance in MVFC action.