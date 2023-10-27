Study Reveals the Impact of Social Media on Children’s Mental Health

A recent study conducted a group of attorneys general from North Dakota, Minnesota, and South Dakota has shed light on the alarming impact of social media on children’s mental health. The study, which has culminated in a federal lawsuit filed against Meta, formerly known as Facebook Inc., reveals how certain features on Facebook and Instagram have contributed to addictive behaviors among young users.

The lawsuit alleges that Meta knowingly designed and deployed harmful features on its social media platforms, targeting children and causing addiction. Meta’s business model, the suit claims, revolves around maximizing the amount of time children spend on its apps, as increased usage translates to higher revenue from advertisements.

The study further highlights Meta’s violation of consumer protection laws, including the federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA). COPPA dictates that websites must obtain parental permission before collecting data from children under the age of 13. Meta’s alleged failure to comply with this regulation has raised significant concerns about the privacy and safety of young users.

Additionally, the study accuses Meta of misleading the public marketing its apps as “safe and suitable for young users.” This false representation has further exacerbated the negative impact that excessive social media use can have on children’s mental health and emotional well-being.

The attorneys general, spearheading this important effort, emphasize the significance of addressing Meta’s role in fostering mental health and emotional problems associated with social media overuse. Protecting the well-being of children and teens remains a top priority for them.

