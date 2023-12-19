Sterlin Brooks and DaCorien Thompson Overcome Challenges to Pursue Football Dreams

Sterlin Brooks and DaCorien Thompson, two talented high school football players from the predominantly Black neighborhood of Stop Six in Fort Worth, have chosen a different path than many of their peers. With an unemployment rate 2.5 times the city average and a high crime rate, Stop Six has its share of challenges. However, Brooks and Thompson have chosen to focus on their football careers as a way to escape the streets and create a better future for themselves.

Despite the obstacles they face, Brooks and Thompson have not lost sight of their dreams. Brooks is committed to playing football at TCU, while Thompson will continue his career at Lamar in Beaumont. Both players are members of an undefeated North Crowley team that is aiming for a state championship title.

These young athletes have recognized the importance of making positive choices and staying focused on their goals. In a neighborhood where many of their friends and peers are involved in gangs and violence, Brooks and Thompson have chosen to stay away from that path and instead dedicate themselves to football.

Their determination and commitment to their sport are a testament to their resilience and strength of character. They understand that the streets offer no future, and they refuse to become statistics. Instead, they want to have the freedom to pursue their passions, enjoy life, and achieve financial success.

While their neighborhood may not provide them with the same advantages as more affluent communities, Brooks and Thompson have found support and guidance from their football coach, Ray Gates. Gates, who himself is a Black coach, understands the challenges these young men face and has been instrumental in helping them navigate through life’s difficulties.

As these talented athletes prepare for their state semifinal game, they are not just playing for themselves but also for the opportunity to rewrite the narrative about their community. They want to show that there are multiple paths to success and that sports can be a powerful tool for change and empowerment.

Brooks and Thompson are proof that despite the hardships they face, talent, determination, and a strong support system can help overcome even the most challenging circumstances. Their stories serve as an inspiration to other young athletes and individuals who are striving to create a better future for themselves and their communities.