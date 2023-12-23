North Carolina Receives $1.09 Billion Grant for New Passenger Rail Line

North Carolina has been awarded a substantial $1.09 billion discretionary federal grant to fund the construction of the first segment of the S-Line, a new passenger rail line that will connect communities within the state to Virginia. The announcement was made President Joe Biden and the U.S. Department of Transportation, highlighting the government’s commitment to developing an efficient transportation system for North Carolinians.

Governor Roy Cooper expressed his enthusiasm, stating that this investment would greatly benefit the people of North Carolina, particularly those in underserved areas, providing them with a safe, convenient, and affordable mode of transportation. Not only will it improve connectivity between communities, but it will also reduce travel time between cities.

The grant will cover the initial phase of the Raleigh to Richmond Innovating Rail Program, specifically the rail corridor from Raleigh to Wake Forest. This new passenger rail service is expected to save commuters more than an hour of travel time between these two cities.

This funding is part of the over $8 billion being allocated nationwide under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, emphasizing the government’s commitment to improving transportation infrastructure across the country.

In addition to this significant grant, the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has also been awarded seven more grants totaling $3.5 million for the planning of various other rail services. These plans include potential rail connections from Winston-Salem to Raleigh, as well as routes connecting Charlotte and Atlanta, Charlotte and Kings Mountain, Charlotte and Washington, D.C., Fayetteville and Raleigh, Wilmington and Raleigh, and Salisbury and Asheville.

This $1.09 billion grant stands as the largest in NCDOT’s history, highlighting the importance of this project in enhancing transportation options and connectivity within North Carolina. The implementation of the S-Line and these other potential rail services will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the state’s economy and the quality of life for its residents.