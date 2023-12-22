Winter Weather Advisory: Snow Possible in the Piedmont Triad

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Piedmont Triad, with the potential for snow late Sunday night. The WXII 12 weather team predicts that the rain may transition into a brief burst of snow east of the mountains. While no significant accumulation is expected, there is a possibility of a dusting on grassy or metal surfaces if the snow comes down heavily enough. The temperature in the Triad and Foothills is projected to remain at or above freezing, resulting in wet roads.

In contrast, mountain communities in North Carolina could experience snowfall for the second time within a week. As a cold front approaches, rain will transform into snow along the back edge of the storm on Sunday evening. The presence of strong northwest winds will keep the chance for mountain snow showers until early Monday. The amount of snowfall will vary, primarily dependent on the availability and duration of moisture.

Due to the warmer weather leading up to the storm, any accumulation is likely to be concentrated on grassy and elevated surfaces. However, it is advisable to monitor road conditions overnight. The potential for a few school delays on Monday morning cannot be ruled out.

It is worth noting that North Carolina might see above-average snowfall this winter, potentially increasing the chances of a white Christmas. In the past, snow has fallen on Christmas Day or Christmas Eve in certain parts of the state.

Stay informed about weather updates accessing weather alerts and the latest forecast.