Winter Weather Forces School Closures and Delays

In light of anticipated icy weather conditions, several school districts in North Carolina and Virginia are implementing delayed openings or closures for Wednesday morning. As the possibility of snowfall looms, precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of staff and students.

Grayson County Schools in Virginia will be closed for the day due to the inclement weather conditions. Meanwhile, Alleghany County Schools in North Carolina will operate on a two-hour delay. This delay will allow time for road conditions to improve and ensure a safer commute for everyone involved. It is important for individuals to exercise caution when traveling during this time.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for various areas in the North Carolina and Virginia mountains, including Ashe and Watauga Counties in North Carolina, as well as Grayson County, Virginia. The advisory is set to expire at 4:00 p.m. on Friday. As such, it is crucial to stay informed about the latest weather updates and forecasts.

North Carolina may experience an above-average snowfall this winter season. To learn more about the potential snowfall, refer to our comprehensive weather coverage. Stay up-to-date with weather alerts, closing and delay notifications, and the latest forecast downloading the WXII12 News mobile app. Additionally, you can share your weather-related pictures and updates with the uLocal North Carolina Facebook Group.

In conclusion, due to the anticipated icy weather conditions, certain schools in North Carolina and Virginia will experience delays or closures on Wednesday. It is essential to prioritize safety and stay informed about the latest weather forecasts and news updates.