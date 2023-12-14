School Delays and Closures Announced in North Carolina and Virginia

School Delays and Closures Due to Icy Weather Conditions

Some school districts in North Carolina and Virginia have announced delays and closures for Wednesday morning due to possible icy weather conditions. Grayson County Schools in Virginia will be closed on Wednesday, December 6. Alleghany County Schools in North Carolina will operate on a two-hour delay for staff and students on the same day.

The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for a portion of the North Carolina and Virginia mountains, including Ashe and Watauga Counties in North Carolina, as well as Grayson County, Virginia. The advisory is set to expire at 4:00 p.m. on Friday.

Parents and students are advised to use caution when traveling and to stay updated with the latest weather forecast and news. The WXII app is available for download to receive real-time updates.

North Carolina could potentially experience above-average snowfall this winter. For more information on the expected snowfall, please refer to the latest update.

