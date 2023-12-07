North Carolina Representative Patrick McHenry Announces Retirement from Congress

North Carolina Representative Patrick McHenry, who temporarily served as the acting speaker of the U.S. House, has made a surprising announcement that he will not seek reelection to his seat next year. McHenry, who has represented the 10th Congressional District for almost two decades, shared his decision the day after candidate filing began in North Carolina.

In a press release, McHenry stated, “I will be retiring from Congress at the end of my current term. This is not a decision I come to lightly, but I believe there is a season for everything and — for me — this season has come to an end.” While McHenry did not provide a specific reason for his reversal, he expressed excitement for the next chapter of his life.

McHenry, known for his signature bow tie and as chairman of the Financial Services Committee, played a key role in helping former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy secure his position and negotiate important deals, such as the debt limit agreement with President Joe Biden. In October, McHenry became a figure of interest when he took over as the acting speaker during a period of political turmoil.

Throughout the speaker selection process, McHenry maintained a serious demeanor, avoiding extensive media interaction. He made it clear that his primary responsibility was to elect the next speaker. Despite his proximity to power, McHenry never actively pursued the role for himself.

McHenry’s retirement announcement has sparked interest in the upcoming North Carolina congressional campaigns. In the 14th District, which has become more favorable to Republicans due to redistricting, candidates such as current State House Speaker Tim Moore and Pat Harrigan, the 2022 Republican nominee, are expected to run for the open seat. Harrigan, a former Green Beret, has already announced his candidacy for McHenry’s seat in the 10th District.

When asked about concerns regarding the future of the House after the departure of members like himself, McHenry expressed confidence and said, “There are many smart and capable members who remain, and others are on their way. I’m confident the House is in good hands.”

With McHenry’s retirement, North Carolina will experience a significant shift in its congressional representation, leaving room for new leaders to emerge and shape the state’s political landscape.