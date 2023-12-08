Guilford County School Investigates Case of Tuberculosis

Guilford County officials are currently investigating a case of tuberculosis at a local school. The Division of Public Health has confirmed that an individual at Ragsdale High School in Jamestown, North Carolina, has been identified as a TB case. The Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services, Public Health Division, is working closely with the school to address the situation.

According to Dr. Iulia Vann, the Guilford County Public Health director, the division was notified about the case on Friday. In response, a notification was sent out to all parents, guardians, and staff at Ragsdale High School to inform them of the ongoing investigation. Vann emphasized that there is no immediate public health risk associated with this case.

Tuberculosis is a respiratory disease that develops gradually over a period of weeks to months. Although it spreads similarly to the cold or flu, it is less contagious and can be completely cured with medication. The health department and the school are collaborating to identify possible exposures and will be providing free TB testing at the school this week. Only a small percentage of individuals will require testing or treatment, and anyone with a positive test result will be offered medication at no cost.

Officials want the community to be aware of the investigation, but stress that there is no immediate risk of health problems and no need to limit activities due to exposure. It is important to remain vigilant and follow any guidance provided health authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of all students and staff.

