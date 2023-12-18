Drivers Urged to Exercise Caution at Dangerous Intersection

Authorities are issuing a warning to drivers about a notoriously treacherous intersection in Rowan County, North Carolina. Emergency responders from the West Rowan Volunteer Fire Department have dealt with two major accidents at the junction of NC 801 and Graham Road in the past two weeks alone. Shockingly, data collected from the department reveals that they have been called to at least 10 accidents resulting in injuries at this location within the last year.

Assistant Fire Chief Andy Russell believes that the recent surge in accidents is directly related to the increasing number of drivers on the road and the poor visibility of the stop signs along Graham and Hall Roads. Notably, a stop sign that was previously situated in the middle of the road on a median has been removed NCDOT workers. Russell points out that this particular sign was more visible due to its presence on both sides of the lane.

Two recent incidents have highlighted the dangers of this intersection. In one instance, a Chevrolet driver failed to stop at a stop sign on Graham Road and collided with a tractor-trailer on NC 801. The driver of the Chevy sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital, while approximately 40 gallons of fuel escaped from the truck, necessitating the response of hazardous materials crews.

In another accident on November 27, a driver also disregarded the stop sign and collided with a BMW, causing it to crash into an old building. The driver of the BMW was also injured and required hospitalization.

Russell attributes these accidents to the growing impatience and lack of attention of drivers who are increasingly in a rush to reach their destinations. He emphasizes that most of the accidents at this intersection could have been avoided if people simply slowed down and exercised greater care.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution, follow traffic regulations, and remain vigilant when passing through this dangerous intersection to prevent further accidents and injuries.