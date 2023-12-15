Court Upholds Permit Approval for Energy Collection from Hog Farms in North Carolina

A recent ruling the state appeals court in North Carolina has upheld the permit approval for hog farms to collect energy from the animals’ waste. The court determined that the permit applications were appropriately scrutinized before being approved the state Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). The decision was made in favor of Murphy-Brown LLC, which sought permits for four farms they own and operate in Duplin and Sampson counties.

Murphy-Brown proposed the construction of anaerobic waste digestion systems to capture methane and other biogas from open-air waste lagoons. The company’s goal was to not only reduce waste but also generate energy in an environmentally friendly manner.

While two environmental groups, the Environmental Justice Community Action Network and Cape Fear River Watch, challenged the approved permits, arguing for stricter pollution limits, the court dismissed their claims. The groups contended that the permits would result in increased pollution and harm the water that their members rely on.

In its ruling, the appeals court stated that DEQ followed the appropriate regulatory process and that the proposed waste management systems met the state’s environmental standards. Judge Jefferson Griffin emphasized that DEQ was not required to consider the additional standards presented the permit opponents.

However, while the court upheld the approval of the initial permits, it acknowledged that DEQ had later issued general permits for three of the four farms that supersede the previous ones. The environmental groups have filed separate challenges to these new permits, which are still pending.

This ruling reinforces the legality and appropriateness of collecting energy from animal waste in North Carolina. It highlights the state’s commitment to finding sustainable solutions for waste management and energy production in the agricultural sector. The decision also underscores the importance of striking a balance between environmental concerns and the economic viability of farming operations.