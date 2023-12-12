Anticipating a Snowy Winter Season in the Carolinas: What to Expect

The Carolinas are gearing up for an eventful winter season, with above-average precipitation and the potential for significant snowfall. While snowfall typically occurs during the winter months, this year’s forecast suggests a more active winter across the entire Southeast region.

One of the key factors influencing this year’s winter weather is the presence of a strong El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) event. ENSO is characterized above-normal sea surface temperatures in the Equatorial Pacific and a negative trending Southern Oscillation pressure pattern. This combination often leads to greater moisture transport across the Southern United States.

According to climatologists and forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), there is an 85% chance of a strong El Niño event during the first few months of winter. This could result in below-normal temperatures midway through the season, increasing the likelihood of snowfall in the Carolinas.

Chris Justus, Chief Meteorologist at WYFF, predicts a particularly active winter for both South Carolina and North Carolina, with similarities to the 2009-2010 winter when the region received 6.1 inches of snow. However, one wildcard this winter is the warm water temperatures in the Atlantic. The unusually warm summer has caused water temperatures to be slightly higher than normal, potentially fueling more impactful snowstorms along the East Coast.

While December is expected to bring more rain than snow, the highest snow chances are predicted for January and February. Many residents are excited about the possibility of snowfall during the holiday season. For those curious about historical snowfall data on Christmas Day or Christmas Eve in North Carolina, various resources, such as the North Carolina State Climate Office Winter Storm Database, can provide more information.

As businesses and organizations prepare for potential closures or delays due to snow, obtaining a snow code from local news outlets is recommended. The snow code can be posted to inform community members of any changes in operation during inclement weather.

In summary, the Carolinas are expected to experience an active winter season with above-average precipitation and potential snowfall. The influence of a strong El Niño event, along with warm water temperatures in the Atlantic, creates an environment conducive to snowstorms. While the pattern for December leans towards rain, residents can look forward to higher chances of snow in January and February.