Councillor in North Bay Violates Code of Conduct with Social Media Posts and Emails

Sara Inch, a city councillor in North Bay, has been found to have violated the code of conduct through a Facebook post and emails she made earlier this year. The community’s integrity commissioner, Nicole Singh, ruled that Inch’s actions were untrue, disparaging, abusive, and should have been known to be unwelcome. The complaint was lodged Deputy Mayor Maggie Horsfield, who was targeted in some of Inch’s comments.

In one email, Inch questioned the qualifications of an ad hoc committee tasked with hiring a new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) for the city. Horsfield, who was pregnant at the time, interpreted Inch’s comments as implying that she couldn’t fulfill her duties due to her pregnancy. Horsfield considered this incident the most upsetting and the reason for filing a complaint.

Furthermore, Inch claimed on her Facebook page that she was being denied access to budget information, with Horsfield serving as the chair of the budget committee. However, the investigation revealed that Inch was offered access to budget information through multiple emails.

The integrity commissioner concluded that Inch violated Article VIII and Article VI of the city’s code of conduct for councillors. It is now up to the city council to decide whether to sanction her, which could range from a reprimand to a suspension of up to 90 days.

In a social media post, Inch stated that she would not be resigning and expressed her belief that council can move past the issue and work together. The matter will be discussed at a special meeting of the city council.

